Meta Faces Suspension Of AI Privacy Policy In Brazil Over User Data Concerns
Brazil's National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) has immediately suspended Meta's new privacy policy for using personal data to train generative artificial intelligence systems in the country.
This preventive measure halts the processing of personal data across all Meta products, including those of non-users.
The ANPD, part of Brazil's Justice Ministry, has imposed a daily fine of 50,000 reais ($8,836.58) for non-compliance.
ANPD cited in its decision the "imminent risk of serious and irreparable or difficult-to-repair damage to the fundamental rights of affected holders."
Meta expressed disappointment with the decision, stating that it represents a "setback for innovation" and will delay the benefits of AI for the people of Brazil.
