Ambani Family's Wealth Equals 10% of India's GDP: Barclays-Hurun India Report
The Ambani family has secured the top spot in the inaugural Barclays-Hurun India most valuable family businesses list, with a valuation of ₹25.75 trillion, nearly one-tenth of India’s GDP, according to the 2024 Barclays-Hurun India report.
The family’s business empire, led by Reliance Industries, spans the energy, retail, and telecom sectors.
The rankings are based on company valuations as of March 20, 2024, and exclude private investments and liquid assets, with adjustments made for cross-holdings to avoid double counting.
The valuation of the Ambani family’s wealth includes their stakes in Reliance, Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail, and more.
The Bajaj family holds the second position with a valuation of Rs 7.13 trillion, following the Ambani family. The Pune-based automobile business is led by Niraj Bajaj, a third-generation leader.
The Birla family ranks third with a valuation of Rs 5.39 trillion, under the leadership of fourth-generation Kumar Mangalam Birla, with their business primarily focused on metals, mining, cement, and financial services.
