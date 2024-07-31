Kerala Landslide Tragedy: Search Efforts Continue In Wayanad As Death Toll Rises To 150
A day after the tragedy, district authorities in Kerala’s landslide-struck Wayanad have resumed their efforts to locate people believed to be trapped. The disaster has claimed at least 150 lives and injured 197 others.
Several families have reported that their loved ones are still missing. In Wayanad, 45 relief camps have been set up, sheltering over 3,000 people.
On Tuesday, two massive landslides swept away the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas in the Vellarimala village of the Meppadi Panchayat. The landslides occurred at 2:00 AM and 4:10 AM, respectively.
Due to the disaster, all educational institutions will be closed on Wednesday, and a holiday has been declared in 11 districts.
In addition, the Kerala government has declared an official state mourning, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast.
