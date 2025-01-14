Justice K Vinod Chandran Elevated to Apex Court, Supreme Court Nears Full Strength
Patna High Court Chief Justice K. Vinod Chandran was elevated to the Supreme Court on Monday.
The Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name on January 7, and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment on X.
Justice Chandran began his judicial career on November 8, 2011, as a Kerala High Court judge. He became Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on March 29, 2023.
With his oath, the Supreme Court's working strength will rise to 33 out of its sanctioned 34, including the Chief Justice of India.
The Collegium led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna noted that during his long tenure as a judge, Justice Vinod Chandran "has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law".
