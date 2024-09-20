Junior Doctors Call Off Strike; Emergency Services to Resume at RG Kar Hospital
The junior doctors protesting the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case have decided to end their strike on Friday.
They will return to work on Saturday and resume emergency services, although outpatient department (OPD) services will remain suspended for now.
The doctors had halted their work following the August 9 rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
A breakthrough occurred after a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, where many of their demands were addressed, though the government declined to remove the principal secretary.
In a related development, the West Bengal Medical Council has canceled the registration of former RG Kar principal Sandip Kumar Ghosh who is in CBI custody for allegedly tampering with evidence in the case.
Indonesia Probes Massive Data Breach Affecting 6 Million, Including President Jokowi