Indonesia Probes Massive Data Breach Affecting 6 Million, Including President Jokowi
Indonesia's tax agency has initiated an investigation into a major data breach that reportedly compromised the personal information of 6 million taxpayers.
Among those affected are President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo and several high-ranking government officials.
The breach has heightened concerns about the country's cybersecurity measures. It follows a series of cyber-attacks in recent years, targeting both Indonesian companies and government agencies.
President Jokowi acknowledged that data breaches occur in other countries as well and urged the relevant ministries to address the issue promptly, according to state media reports.
The leaked data was allegedly found on the hacking site BreachForums, where it was being sold for 150 million rupiah (around $10,000).
This breach comes in the wake of a June ransomware attack that disrupted several government services, including immigration and major airport operations, leading the government to initiate an audit.
