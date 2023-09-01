Jaya Verma Sinha Takes Helm As Railway Board's First Woman Chairperson
Jaya Verma Sinha becomes the first woman chairperson of the Railway Board, the apex decision-making body for the Ministry of Railways.
She assumed charge on Friday, September 1 and her tenure will be till August 31, 2024.
Sinha's ascent to the position of chairperson and CEO is the first time in the Ministry of Railways' 118-year long history that a woman has occupied this key position.
Sinha graduated from Allahabad University. In 1988, she joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service and has worked for the Northern Railway, South Eastern Railway, and Eastern Railway.
She also worked as Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh for four years.
India Witnesses Driest August In 122 Years; September Likely To See The Revival
Click here