India Witnesses Driest August In 122 Years; September Likely To See The Revival
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), India saw the driest August since 1901, but the monsoon is expected to make a recovery from the first week of September.
Monsoon precipitation in August was the lowest in 122 years in central India and the south Peninsular region, making it one of the worst and most deficient monsoon months in history.
This August, the country received 162.7 mm of rain, compared to the normal 254.9 mm. The month's average maximum and mean temperatures in the country were also the highest.
Altogether monsoon rainfall during 2023 is expected to be “below normal” or lower side of “normal” category, the IMD officials said.
This “below normal” rainfall has been strengthened by the El Nino condition, which contributes to warmer summers and weaker monsoon rains in India.
Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Exploration Yields Mineral Insights; Hydrogen Search Underway
