Japan Launches World’s First Wooden Satellite to Test Timber in Space
Japanese researchers launched the world’s first wooden satellite, LignoSat, to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, exploring timber’s potential in space applications, including future lunar and Mars missions.
Developed by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry, LignoSat will orbit Earth at around 400 km after its release from the ISS.
The choice of wood was based on a 10-month experiment on the ISS, where honoki timber proved highly durable in the harsh space environment.
Using traditional Japanese craftsmanship, LignoSat was assembled without screws or glue, showcasing wood’s structural integrity in extreme conditions.
Named from the Latin word for "wood", the compact satellite is designed to burn up cleanly upon re-entry, reducing atmospheric pollution compared to conventional satellites.
