Mozilla Restructures, Cuts Advocacy Division Amid 30% Workforce Layoff
The Mozilla Foundation has laid off 30% of its workforce, eliminating its advocacy and global programs divisions, according to TechCrunch.
While Mozilla is primarily known for its Firefox browser, the Foundation has long advocated for a “healthy internet.” With these departments now gone, its influence may be reduced.
This marks Mozilla’s second round of layoffs this year. In February, the Mozilla Corporation cut about 60 employees, calling it a “strategic correction”.
It also shut down its virtual 3D platform, shifting focus back to Firefox and AI. Before the latest layoffs, the Foundation had around 120 employees.
Mozilla’s advocacy work centered on promoting privacy, inclusion, and decentralization to foster safer, more transparent online experiences, benefiting both the company and Firefox users.
