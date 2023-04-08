James Webb Space Telescope Discovers The Four Oldest Galaxies In The Universe
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) discovered the four most distant and oldest galaxies ever seen. They have been located over 13 billion light-years away from Earth.
These star systems date back to the time when the universe was just 2% of its current age, which is about 300 to 500 million years after the Big Bang event.
The Big Bang event is a physical theory that describes how the universe expanded from a single point to grow as large as it is right now.
The oldest galaxy among these, called JADES-GS-z13-0, formed 320 million years after the Big Bang. The JWST also confirmed the existence of JADES-GS-z10-0, which dates back 450 million years after the Big Bang event.
This revelation means that there is only 300 million years of unexplored history of the universe between these galaxies and the Big Bang which JWST may soon find.
