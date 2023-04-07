Government Notifies Rules For Online Gaming, Puts Ban On Betting
India’s IT Ministry, on Thursday, notified new rules to regulate the online gaming industry, including online real money gaming.
The industry will be regulated through self-regulatory bodies that the IT Ministry will approve under these rules, which are an amendment to the IT Rules, 2021.
Online gaming platforms can also host real money games verified by a self-regulatory body but cannot host any game (real money or not) that causes harm.
Under the rules, there will be a know-your-customer procedure for account registration, for which users have to register themselves using an Indian mobile number.
The gaming platforms will be required to set up grievance redressal and follow due diligence requirements applicable to social media platforms under the IT Rules, 2021.
