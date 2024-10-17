India Ranks 105th in 2024 Global Hunger Index, Falls in "Serious" Category
India ranks 105th out of 127 countries in the 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI), placing it in the "serious" hunger category.
The GHI, which tracks global hunger using indicators like undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality, is published by Concern Worldwide (Ireland) and Welthungerhilfe (Germany).
India is one of 42 countries in the "serious" category, alongside Pakistan and Afghanistan, while other South Asian nations—Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka—perform better with "moderate" scores.
Several African nations fall under the "alarming" category on the GHI spectrum, with conflicts in Gaza and Sudan contributing to severe food crises.
The report warns that achieving the UN’s Zero Hunger goal by 2030 appears increasingly unlikely.
