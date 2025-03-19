Italian Newpaper Il Foglio Releases Fully AI-Written Edition
An Italian newspaper claims to be the first in the world to publish an edition entirely created by artificial intelligence.
Il Foglio, a conservative liberal daily, launched this as part of a month-long experiment. The goal is to explore AI’s impact on journalism, work, and daily life, according to editor Claudio Cerasa.
The AI-generated edition, called Il Foglio AI, spans four pages. It is included within the newspaper’s print edition and is available on newsstands and online from Tuesday.
The front page features a piece on Donald Trump, referring to the “paradox of Italian Trumpians”. It highlights how they oppose “cancel culture” yet overlook—or even applaud—Trump’s authoritarian tendencies.
Another article, titled “Putin, the 10 Betrayals,” examines 20 years of broken promises, scrapped agreements, and betrayals by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The articles are structured, clear, and free of grammatical errors. However, none of them include direct quotes from human sources.
