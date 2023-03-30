ISRO's New Pictures Display Spectacular View of Earth From Space
The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) has released images of Earth captured by the EOS-06 satellite from space on Twitter.
The mosaic images have been generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06.
"Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data," ISRO added in its tweet.
ISRO's high-resolution pictures show Earth as it was seen between February 1-15 in 2023.
ISRO added that the Ocean Colour Monitor(OCM) senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths.
The EOS-06 is meant to observe ocean colour data, sea surface temperature and wind vector data to use in Oceanography, climatic and meteorological applications.
