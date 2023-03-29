Now ChatGPT Plugins Can Help Plan Trips, Shop Online
OpenAI unveiled a set of 11 plugins, on March 23, that will let ChatGPT browse the internet and come up with relevant responses.
Plugins are softwares that extend the functionality of an existing program without altering their source code. In its blog, OpenAI defines them as “eyes and ears” of language models, enabling them to perform safe, constrained actions on their behalf.
With the Expedia plugin, users will be able to start a conversation on travel with ChatGPT, while the InstaCart plugin will let users place orders from local supermarkets.
The Kayak plugin will help let users plan their trips and the FiscalNote plugin will offer users information on legal, political, and regulatory data.
A user can choose to book a table from a suggestive assortment of restaurants via OpenTable plugin and access mathematical and computational information using the Wolfram plugin.
The Shop plugin and Speak plugin will assist users in choosing products from the greatest brands and learn any language, respectively.
The Zapier plugin will allow users to interact with 5000+ apps like Gmail, Hubspot and Google Sheets. The Klara shopping plugin compares prices from thousands of online shops.
ChatGPT plugins are currently available to a limited set of developers and insiders while others can join the waitlist.
