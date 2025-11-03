ISRO Launches GSAT-7R, India’s Heaviest Naval Communication Satellite
ISRO successfully launched the Indian Navy’s communication satellite GSAT-7R (CMS-03) on November 2, aboard its LVM3-M5 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:26 p.m. IST.
The 4,400 kg GSAT-7R, India’s heaviest indigenously built communication satellite, was placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit to strengthen secure naval communications across the Indian Ocean Region.
The Indian Navy said that satellite will provide robust voice, data, and video links between the Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft, and Maritime operation centres, reported by The Hindu.
The mission strengthens India’s self-reliance in space technology and supports preparations for Gaganyaan, the country’s first human spaceflight program.
ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said, “ISRO has successfully launched the heaviest GEO communication satellite from Indian soil. The Indian space sector is soaring high to provide valuable services to the user community in and around the Indian region.”
