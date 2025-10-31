India Ranks Lowest in Global Awareness of AI, Pew Survey Finds
According to the survey conducted by Pew research center, across 25 countries, India has the second lowest awareness about AI, with only 19% of Indians (aged 18-34) are well-informed about AI.
Overall, just 14% of Indians have heard or read a lot about AI, while another 32% have read a little about it, bringing total awareness to just 46%. This is the lowest among all countries surveyed and well below the 25-country median of 81%.
Despite the low awareness, nearly 89% of Indians said they trust their country to regulate the use of AI effectively, which is the highest level of trust among all countries surveyed.
The survey found that the awareness levels in India are closely linked to internet use, those online more frequently are more likely to have heard about AI. Men also show slightly higher awareness levels than women
In contrast, wealthier nations such as Japan, Germany, France, and the United States reported far higher awareness, with about 50% of adults saying they have heard a lot about AI. By comparison, only 14% of Indians and 12% of Kenyans said the same.
India was classified as a middle-income country in the survey, based on the World Bank’s gross national income per capita categories.
The findings are drawn from Pew Research Center’s “How People Around the World View AI” report (October 2025), based on nationally representative surveys of 28,333 adults conducted between January 8 and April 26, 2025.
India To Roll Out Verified Caller Name Feature Nationwide By 2026