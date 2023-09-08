ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission Snaps Earth And Moon In A Space Selfie
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), shared the images taken by Aditya L1, of itself as well as the Earth and the Moon from the highly elliptical orbit around the Earth where it is currently present.
Aditya L1 is India's first space mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft carrying tools will look at various layers of the Sun and measure electromagnetic fields and particles.
Sharing the video, the space agency tweeted, “Onlooker! Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon.”
The video shows a portion of the spacecraft captured by its on-board camera. It shows the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) that will study the solar corona, including the very inner layers that haven’t been studied by other missions.
It also depicts one hemisphere of Earth illuminated by sunlight, as well as a tiny white speck that the space agency clarified was the Moon.
Aditya L1 will take roughly four months to reach the 1.5 million km distance to the L1 point, which offers a 24×7 view of the Sun.
