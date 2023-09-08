Delhi Gears Up For G20 Summit: What Are The Curbs? What Stays Functional?
From traffic restrictions to the closure of schools, the Delhi Police has imposed several curbs as the Group of 20 (G20) leaders arrive in the city for a summit over the weekend.
During the conclave, parking near Pragati Maidan will be restricted to authorised vehicles. Commuters have been urged to avoid using private vehicles and instead use public transport.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the usual traffic beyond the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, excluding National Highway 48 (NH-48), will be unaffected.
The NDMC area covers the centrally located Lutyens' Delhi, spanning all the way to the National Capital Territory's southwestern borders to Gurugram. The district is further divided into Chanakyapuri, Delhi Cantonment and Vasant Vihar.
All kinds of commercial vehicles that are already in Delhi will be permitted on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road, towards the national capital's borders.
According to the guidelines, bonafide residents and approved vehicles are permitted to move within the NDMC, which will be designated as 'Controlled Zone-I' from 5 a.m. on September 8 to 11:59 p.m. on September 10.
Metro will be fully operational, however, boarding and deboarding at the Supreme Court metro station will be suspended from 5:00 a.m. on September 9 until 11:00 p.m. on September 10.
The entry and exit gates of metro stations, Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment, will be closed during the period.
Movement of passengers to airport, railway stations, and ISBTs will be allowed. However, the online food delivery services in the New Delhi district will be prohibited.
Delivery of medicines, postal services, lab sample collections, vehicles for hotels and hospitals, and services involved in housekeeping, catering, trash disposal, etc, will be permitted only after verification.
Gig Workers Face The Brunt As G20 Summit Puts Food Delivery On Hold