Israeli Parliament Grants Authority to Ban Al Jazeera Amid ‘Security Threats’
The Israeli parliament passed a law granting the government authority to prohibit the airing of television channels, including Al Jazeera, which is owned by Qatar.
The Knesset, Israel's parliament, approved the bill allowing foreign networks considered a threat to national security to be "temporarily" banned.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated his intention to promptly shut down the network's local office.
The ban would last for 45 days initially, with the possibility of extension. The law, however, would remain effective until July or until the conclusion of significant hostilities in Gaza.
Al Jazeera, who has been critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza, has previously alleged that Israel systematically targets its offices and staff members.
OpenAI's Voice Cloning Tool Delays Public Release Amid Election Year Concerns
