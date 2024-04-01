OpenAI's Voice Cloning Tool Delays Public Release Amid Election Year Concerns
OpenAI has introduced a voice cloning tool capable of reproducing individuals' voices. However, its public release is being withheld due to apprehensions regarding potential misuse, particularly in a pivotal election year.
According to a blog post by OpenAI showcasing the tool, Voice Engine can mimic a person's voice with just a 15-second audio sample.
However, the creator of ChatGPT has opted for "a cautious and informed approach" concerning the technology and aims to initiate a discussion on “the responsible deployment of synthetic voices”.
The blog read, “We recognize that generating speech that resembles people’s voices has serious risks, which are especially top of mind in an election year.”
OpenAI stated that it would decide on deploying the technology widely after thorough testing and considering public discourse to ensure a more informed approach.
It's Easy To Clone PM Modi's Voice. What Does That Mean For Elections?