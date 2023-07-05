Is Music With AI-Generated Elements Eligible To Win A Grammy?

The Recording Academy's new guidelines, released last month, stated that the Grammy awards are for "only human creators," and explicitly eliminated any works with "no human authorship".
Mason clarified that music containing AI-created elements is absolutely eligible for entry and for consideration for Grammy nomination. “What's not going to happen is we are not going to give a Grammy or Grammy nomination to the AI portion," he said.
If an AI or voice modeling program performs the lead vocal on a song, the track would be eligible in a songwriting category, but not in a performance category, because “what is performing is not human creation,” he explained.
Similarly, if a song was performed entirely by humans, but AI wrote the lyric or the track, the song would not be eligible in the composition or songwriting categories.
The new Grammy AI guidelines were released three days after Paul McCartney shared that "the last Beatles record" has been created using AI to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo.
Explaining why they took this particular stand in this award cycle, Mason said, “We want to make sure technology is enhancing, embellishing, or additive to human creativity.”
SCO Summit: PM Modi Stressed on Anti-Terrorism Measures; Member Nations Aim At Strengthening Bonds