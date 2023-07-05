SCO Summit: PM Modi Stressed on Anti-Terrorism Measures; Member Nations Aim At Strengthening Bonds
The 2023 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit was hosted by India virtually on Tuesday. The summit was joined by member countries including China, Pakistan and Russia, among others.
During the summit, PM Modi called upon the member countries to criticise those nations who use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policy.
He said, “Terrorism has become a threat to regional as well as global peace. There is a need for decisive action to deal with it.”
Kazakhastan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged for closer energy cooperation within the SCO countries.
During the summit, India made its stance clear against China's Belt and Road Initiative and became the only SCO country to oppose the project.
Iran formally became a full member of SCO. Extending a warm welcome, Modi said, "I am happy that today Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member. For this, I convey my best wishes to President Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran.”
The member nations aimed to strengthen bonds and enhance collaboration among the growing Eurasian alliance, while emphasising that the SCO is not intended to be adversarial towards any other nations.
