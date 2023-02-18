IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to kick-off the season on March 31 in Ahmedabad
The BCCI unveiled the schedule for the upcoming season of IPL on Friday.
The last league match will be played on May 21, with day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.
All the 10 franchises will play 7 home and 7 away matches during the league phase of the tournament.
A total of 70 league matches will be played which will include 18 double headers. The league matches will be played over a course of 52 days at 12 venues.
The schedule and venue for the Final and the Playoff matches have not been announced yet.
