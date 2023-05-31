International Wrestling Body Condemns Treatment Of Protesting Wrestlers
United World Wrestling (UWW), the international governing body for wrestling, has condemned the temporary detention of Indian wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh, during their protest march.
The body has also expressed disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations and has urged “the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations”.
The UWW said it would seek information about elections of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Ad-Hoc Committee, which is running WFI at present.
Disappointed by the Indian government’s negligence, the protesting wrestlers decided to throw their medals into the Ganga river in Haridwar on Tuesday.
This, however, has been postponed by five days after the Khap panchayat’s intervention. The protesting wrestlers have now decided to sit on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate, New Delhi.