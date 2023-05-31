‘AI Can Pose Risk Of Extinction’: Top Experts Issue A 22-Word Warning
A group of top AI researchers, engineers, and CEOs have issued a new warning stating that AI can pose a risk of extinction that can be as great as pandemic or nuclear war.
“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” the statement reads.
This 22-word statement, published on the Centre for AI Safety's webpage, has been signed by 350 prominent IT luminaries.
The signatories of the statement include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis chief executive of Google DeepMind, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, the ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton and more.
This comes two months after many top tech leaders, some of the same individuals backing the 22-word warning, called for an urgent 6-month halt on training of AI generative systems that can outperform OpenAI’s GPT-4.
Also read
ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-1, The New NavIC Series Satellite