International Criminal Court Targeted In Sophisticated Cyberattack
The International Criminal Court (ICC) reported a “new, sophisticated and targeted” cyberattack last week. It said the threat has now been contained.
This is the second such incident in recent years. In 2023, the ICC was hacked and remained offline for weeks. The source of that breach was never revealed.
The latest attack comes amid heightened attention on the court. In November, it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
It has also issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of deporting Ukrainian children. Both countries reject the allegations and do not recognize the ICC’s authority.
Denmark Moves To Give Citizens Copyright Over Their Face And Voice
