Denmark Moves To Give Citizens Copyright Over Their Face And Voice
Denmark is set to introduce new legislation that would give people copyright protections over their own body, face, and voice.
The aim is to tackle the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes, which have become increasingly realistic and easier to create.
The changes come in response to a rise in harmful deepfakes, where people are digitally impersonated without consent—often to harass, defame, or settle personal grudges.
Under the proposed law, Danish citizens would be able to demand that online platforms remove deepfake content that uses their likeness or voice without permission.
The government clarified that the legislation would not apply to parodies or satire, which would remain protected under existing legal exceptions.
Google’s Green Goals Hit By AI’s Soaring Energy Demands
