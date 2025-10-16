India’s Passport Falls to 85th in Henley Passport Index
According to the latest October update of the Henley Passport Index, India’s passport has slipped to the 85th position. The index ranks countries based on the travel freedom their citizens enjoy with a standard passport
Earlier this year, India had climbed to the 77th position. Currently, Indian passport holders can travel to 57 destinations visa-free, down from 62 last year.
Singapore continues to be in the top position, whose passport permits entry to 193 nations without visas. South Korean passport holders can visit 190 countries, securing the second position, whilst Japan holds third place with access to 189 nations.
The United States and Malaysia share the 12th spot, each offering visa-free access to 180 countries. This marks a historic shift as the United States drops from the top 10 rankings for the first time.
Among India’s neighbours, Pakistan ranks 103rd with access to 31 destinations, Bangladesh 100th (38 destinations), Nepal 101st (36 destinations), Bhutan 92nd (50 destinations), and Sri Lanka 98th (41 destinations).
Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list with visa-free access to just 24 countries, followed by Syria (26) and Iraq (29).
