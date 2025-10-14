Google to Set Up $10B AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has announced a $10 billion (₹8,30,000 crore) investment in India over the next five to seven years.
As part of the plan, Google will build a 1-gigawatt data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, combining AI infrastructure, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network.
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh wrote on X, “After a year of intense discussions and relentless effort, tomorrow we make history. Google will sign an MOU with the Govt of Andhra Pradesh for a 1 GW project with an investment of $10 billion USD.”
The investment will focus on enabling affordable access and information available in local languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and others for every Indians. Google also plans to develop products and services tailored to India’s unique needs.
Another priority is helping businesses speed up their digital transformation using modern tools and AI. The initiative will also apply technology and AI for social good in sectors like health, education, and agriculture.
India has more than 500 million active internet users in the country, perhaps the biggest potential growth market for Google. "I expect digital adoption in sectors like education will be two to three times faster because of this investment," telecoms analyst Minakshi Ghosh told the BBC.
However, Google still faces sustainability challenges — despite pledging to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, its carbon output has risen 51% between 2019 and 2024 due to growing energy demands from AI investments.
