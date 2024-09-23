India's Men’s And Women’s Teams Win Historic Double Gold At 45th Chess Olympiad
India made history as both its men's and women's teams won their first-ever gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad by defeating their respective opponents in the final round.
The men's team triumphed over Slovenia, with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanadhaa securing victories in the 11th and final round.
The women's team secured the title with a 3.5-0.5 victory over Azerbaijan. D Harika excelled on the top board, Divya Deshmukh won individual gold on the third board, and after R Vaishali's draw, Vantika Agrawal sealed the win.
Notably, the Indian men's team had previously won two bronze medals, in 2014 and 2022, while the women's team earned a bronze at the 2022 edition held in Chennai.
