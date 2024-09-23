Anura Kumara Dissanayake Secures Victory in Sri Lanka’s Presidential Race
Anura Kumara Dissanayake claimed victory in Sri Lanka's presidential election on Sunday, marking a decisive break from the country's traditional political establishment.
Dissanayake garnered nearly 42% of the popular vote, outpacing his closest competitor, Sajith Premadasa, who received 23%.
Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe finished third with just 16%.
A legislator from Colombo, Dissanayake ran under the National People’s Power (NPP) alliance, led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), a party with Marxist-Leninist roots.
His party’s anti-federalist manifesto emphasises safeguarding the nation's "territorial integrity and sovereignty without compromise".
