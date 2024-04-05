“False, Malicious": Centre Slams Report On India’s Involvement In Targeted Pak Killings
The Ministry of External Affairs has refuted claims made in a report by The Guardian alleging that India conducted specific assassinations in Pakistan.
Describing the report as "false and malicious" the ministry reiterated a previous statement by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, asserting that targeted killings in foreign territories were not endorsed as policy by the Indian government.
The report claimed that India carried out targeted killings within Pakistan with the aim of eradicating terrorists as a component of a broader strategy.
According to the report, since the Pulwama attack of 2019, the Indian intelligence agency RAW has allegedly conducted as many as 20 assassinations.
Evidence provided by Pakistan and interviews with intelligence officials from both countries were referenced in the daily report.
It was noted in the report that India drew inspiration from the tactics of Israel's Mossad and Russia's KGB in executing these assassinations.
Over 1000 Andhra Pradesh State Govt. Employees Face ECI Action Over MCC Violations