India’s Digital Boom Hides Glaring Gaps In User Access, Report Finds
India is the world's third-largest digital economy, but its user economy ranks only 28th out of 32 countries, according to a report by ICRIER and CIDE.
This means that while the country has achieved significant digital growth, individual access remains limited.
The report highlights that 40% of the population lacks internet access, and 50% does not use smartphones, despite strong telecom penetration.
India also relies heavily on mobile internet over fixed-line connections, a trend seen only in Nigeria as well.
This raises concerns about underdeveloped broadband infrastructure, which could impact long-term digital resilience.
Using a framework that evaluates factors like access, affordability, fintech, AI readiness, and energy investments, the report ranks India eighth when combining its overall economic and digital user standings.
