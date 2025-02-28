Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Over as SEBI Chief
The Union government on Thursday appointed Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the chairman of SEBI.
He replaces Madhabi Puri Buch and becomes the 11th chairman of the Board.
Pandey is a 1987 batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre. He began his career as the collector and district magistrate of Sambalpur.
He later worked with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.
He has held key positions in the Department of Public Enterprises, the Department of Personnel and Training, and DIPAM.
Pandey played a major role in Air India's privatisation. On October 8, 2021, the government announced Tata Group as the winning bidder.
Meta Fixes Error That Pushed Graphic Videos Into Instagram Feeds
