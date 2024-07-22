India's CoRE-AI Coalition Unites Tech Giants And Academics To Promote Responsible AI
The Coalition for Responsible Evolution of AI (CoRE-AI) has been formed this week as India’s first major multi-stakeholder coalition dedicated to the responsible development and deployment of AI technology.
The coalition unites over 30 key tech stakeholders to foster innovation among Indian AI startups and ensure that the perspectives of industry, academia, and startups on AI regulation are communicated to the government.
The coalition, based at The Dialogue tech think tank in New Delhi, includes key AI stakeholders such as Google, Microsoft, AWS, Infosys, Ashoka University, IIM Bangalore, and startups like CoRover.ai and Beatoven.ai.
The coalition's main goal is to build public trust in AI by establishing voluntary industry guidelines and standards, while developing strong AI regulatory frameworks.
It also aims at fostering public-private partnerships, addressing biases and fairness in algorithms, ensuring transparency in AI operations, and protecting user privacy and data.
The CoRE AI coalition stated that it will adopt a “principles-based approach” using risk assessments to address AI challenges, develop guidelines, and contribute to a robust governance framework to foster an innovative AI ecosystem in India.
