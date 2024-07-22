CRPF Alerts Cyber Security Agencies Over Inappropriate Content on X
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has alerted Indian cybersecurity agencies about instances of "inappropriate content" appearing on social media platform X when its abbreviated name was searched on Wednesday.
They reported that the search results on the popular social media platform include sexually explicit images and links.
In a post on its official 'X' handle, the Force stated that it has raised the issue with relevant authorities and is working to resolve it.
The CRPF, with around 3.25 lakh personnel, is the largest paramilitary force in the country. It operates in anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, and anti-insurgency tasks in the North-East.
