Indians Lead In Acquiring Citizenship To OECD Countries, With US As The Top Destination: Report
According to the 2023 International Migration Outlook report, Indians have topped the chart in terms of migrating to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries and acquiring a foreign citizenship.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries, founded in 1961, working towards economic progress and world trade.
The United States, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom and Netherlands are few of the OECD countries.
According to the report, nearly 4 lakh Indians moved to the OECD member countries in 2021 alone.
Among the OECD countries, the United States has handed out the most passports to Indian immigrants (56,000), followed by Australia (24,000) and then Canada (21,000).
