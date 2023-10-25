Meta Faces Lawsuit By 33 US States Over Claims Of Endangering Youth Mental Health
Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Instagram and Facebook has been sued by a group of over 33 US states accusing its social media platforms of contributing to youth mental health crisis.
The lawsuit filed in the federal court in California read, “Meta has harnessed powerful and unprecedented technologies to entice, engage, and ultimately ensnare youth and teens."
It also claims that Meta routinely collects data on children under 13 without their parents’ consent, in violation of federal law.
The plaintiffs have alleged that Meta's primary motivation is profit, and in its pursuit of financial gain, the company has consistently deceived the public about the significant risks associated with its social media platforms.
The lawsuits aim to secure monetary compensation, reimbursement, and a cessation of Meta's unlawful practices.
