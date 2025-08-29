Indian Gaming Firm A23 Challenges Ban on Online Money Games in Court
Indian gaming company A23 has filed a case in the Karnataka High Court challenging the government’s ban on money-based online games.
The company, which runs rummy and poker, argues that the law unfairly criminalises legitimate skill-based gaming and could force many firms to shut down overnight.
The government of India has issued a banned on such game which rely on gambling not on skill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state had a duty to act against "social evils."
The ban is a major blow to an industry backed by investors such as Tiger Global and Peak XV, which was projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2029.
A23 called the new law “state paternalism,” arguing it’s unconstitutional for skill games like rummy and poker. The platform says it has over 70 million players.
Apps like MPL and Dream11, where users build virtual cricket teams with real players and earn points through runs, wickets and catches, have suspended money games after the ban.
MPL will not legally challenge the gaming law and has urged industry bodies to shift toward free-to-play models, Reuters reported. Dream11 will also not contest the law, its CEO Harsh Jain told media, adding that 95% of revenues vanished overnight.
