UN Launches Global AI Panel, Dialogue for Responsible Governance
The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution to set up two big initiatives on AI — an Independent International Scientific Panel and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance.
The panel will lead by two Co-Chairs and three vice presidents with 40 experts serving three-year terms to advance scientific understanding with global representation.
The initiatives aim to advance responsible AI by addressing AI risks and opportunities while ensuring alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals AI agenda.
The Global Dialogue on AI Governance will unite governments and stakeholders to share best practices and strengthen global cooperation on AI.
The UN’s new AI Panel will deliver evidence-based reports on the risks, opportunities and impacts of AI, along with an annual summary rooted in scientific independence.
The panel will provide biannual updates to the UN General Assembly, publish its annual report at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance, and may set up working groups or consult experts.
