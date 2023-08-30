Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Exploration Yields Mineral Insights; Hydrogen Search Underway
After the historic Moon landing, Chandrayaan-3 has already made some significant progress in its work, confirming the presence of several minerals on the lunar surface near the south pole.
These include sulphur, aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon. ISRO has released a chart showing the presence of these elements at various ranges corresponding to the wavelength.
The discoveries are noteworthy because if Chandrayaan-3 discovers the hydrogen it is searching for, it will be one step closer in the search for water on the moon.
Chandrayaan-3 also measured the soil temperature of the moon and revealed that the temperature ranges from minus10 degree Celsius to around 70 degree Celsius.
