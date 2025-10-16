India to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Ahmedabad after two decades. India last hosted the CWG in 2010 in New Delhi.
The Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event for athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations, mostly former British Empire territories. India proposed hosting the 2030 Games during the National Games in January and won the bid over Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.
The announcement came after a meeting of the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on September 15. In a statement, the governing body said, “Ahmedabad will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership for formal approval during its General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.”
The 2030 Games are expected to be held across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, with the ₹825-crore sports complex and the upcoming Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Enclave, which also house the Narendra Modi Statidum, serving as key venues.
P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), said “We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire youth, strengthen international partnerships, and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the announcement as a “day of immense joy and pride for India.” India is additionally vying to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) set to decide the host city in 2027.
Meta Removes Facebook Page Targeting ICE Agents in Chicago