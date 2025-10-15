Meta Removes Facebook Page Targeting ICE Agents in Chicago
The U.S. Justice Department said Meta removed a Facebook page that was being used to harass ICE agents in Chicago after a formal request from authorities
ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is a U.S. federal agency responsible for enforcing immigration laws. Its agents apprehend undocumented immigrants and investigate immigration-related crimes.
Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that the page was part of an effort to “dox and target” the approximately 200 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.
Earlier this month, Apple removed apps that allowed users to track ICE agents’ movements following pressure from the Trump administration. Google also has made similar apps unavailable.
Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker have opposed ICE operations in the city, blocking the agency’s use of city property and questioning the legality of its activities.
California Becomes First State to Regulate Al Companions