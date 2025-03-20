India Teams Up with Meta for Digital Consumer Awareness
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has partnered with tech giant Meta to launch a digital literacy and consumer protection campaign titled "Be an Empowered Consumer".
The initiative aims to educate online consumers about identifying digital threats and adopting safer online practices.
Unveiled by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan, the campaign will be integrated into the government's existing "Jago Grahak Jago" awareness programme.
It will focus on promoting strong password habits, fact-checking online information, and reporting suspicious activities.
Additionally, the minister introduced a separate AI-powered project developed in collaboration with IIT Bombay and backed by Meta.
This initiative features "GrahakNyay," a chatbot powered by Meta’s Llama 2 language model, designed to simplify access to consumer rights information and streamline the complaint-filing process.
