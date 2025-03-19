Hollywood Celebrities Push Back Against AI Copyright ‘Exploitation’
Over 400 members of the entertainment industry have signed a letter opposing OpenAI and Google’s AI training practices.
The letter criticises both companies for seeking a government exemption. It claims they want to “freely exploit” copyrighted content without proper licensing.
This response comes after the Trump administration requested feedback on its AI Action Plan.
Celebrities such as Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo, Cynthia Erivo, Cate Blanchett, Taika Waititi, Ayo Edebiri, Aubrey Plaza, Guillermo del Toro, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul McCartney have signed it.
The letter challenges Google and OpenAI’s claims that copyright laws hinder AI training. OpenAI calls fair use protections a “matter of national security”.
The entertainment industry pushes back. “There is no reason to weaken or eliminate copyright protections,” the letter states. It urges AI companies to negotiate proper licenses, like other industries do.
