India Sees Highest Disaster Displacement In 12 Years, Says Global Report
India saw 5.4 million internal displacements in 2024 due to floods, storms, and other disasters—the highest in 12 years—according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).
Floods accounted for two-thirds of the displacements, with Assam alone reporting 2.5 million, the worst in over a decade.
Cyclones caused 1.6 million displacements, including over 1 million from Cyclone Dana, which hit Odisha and West Bengal in late October.
Tripura experienced its worst monsoon in 40 years, with landslides in August displacing 3.15 lakh people.
Violence-related displacements were significantly lower, at 1,700 cases—down from 2023 levels—but Manipur still saw 1,000 people displaced due to ongoing unrest.
The IDMC cited climate change, deforestation, erosion, and poor infrastructure maintenance as key risk factors.
Apple Agrees To $95 Million Payout For Siri Snooping Lawsuit
Click here