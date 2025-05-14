Apple Agrees To $95 Million Payout For Siri Snooping Lawsuit
Apple will pay $95 million (around Rs 810 crore) to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of secretly recording users through its voice assistant, Siri.
Filed in California in 2021, the lawsuit claimed Siri sometimes activated unintentionally, capturing private conversations that were allegedly shared with third parties, including advertisers.
U.S. users who owned Siri-enabled devices between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, may be eligible for up to $20 per device, for a maximum of five devices.
Eligible products include iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, HomePods, and more. Final payouts depend on the number of claims.
Apple has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to settle to avoid lengthy litigation. A court will review the deal on August 1, 2025.
The case followed a 2019 Guardian report revealing Apple contractors had access to users' voice recordings—data Apple claimed was used only to improve Siri.
