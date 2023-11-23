India Resumes Electronic Visa Services For Canadians Amid Diplomatic Dispute
India has resumed electronic visa services for Canadian nationals after a nearly two-month pause.
This means the services have been resumed in all categories. In October, India resumed visa services in certain categories, excluding tourist, employment, student, film, missionary and journalist visas.
Visa services were halted on September 21, due to a diplomatic dispute over Canada's allegation that the Indian government was involved in the death of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.
Last week, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, stated that India is open to investigating Canada's accusation but emphasised that Ottawa has not provided any evidence yet.